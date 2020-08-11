Tuesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden made the long-awaited announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris will be joining him on the ticket as his pick for vice president.
An hour before the pick was announced, political reporters were tweeting that he had made his pick and that the announcement would be coming soon.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
In an email to his supporters, Biden talked about his connection with Harris through his son, Beau.
“I first met Kamala through my son Beau," Biden said. "They were both Attorney Generals at the same time. He had enormous respect for her and her work. I thought a lot about that as I made this decision. There is no one’s opinion I valued more than Beau’s, and I’m proud to have Kamala standing with me on this campaign."
In March, Biden made history by committing to select a woman as his pick for vice president. Harris will be the first woman of color to make an appearance on a major party’s presidential ballot.
Shortly after the pick was announced, the Trump campaign released a statement regarding Biden’s selection.
“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” wrote Katrina Pierson, a senior Trump campaign adviser.
“In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare," Pierson said. "She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left."
Biden’s website has been updated to show the selection.
