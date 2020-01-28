Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Ames Wednesday, less than a week before the Iowa caucuses.
During this town hall, Buttigieg will speak about various issues as well as answer questions the Ames community may have.
“I think Pete is going to address the urgent challenges facing our nation and our generation,” said Sean Manning, press secretary for Pete for America. “[Buttigieg is] putting forward solutions bold enough to solve [the challenges] facing our country.”
Buttigieg released a college affordability plan in November which would provide tuition-free college for more than seven million students eligible for Pell Grants and for those from families earning up to $100,000 annually. The plan would also require states to improve affordability for all students as well as provide “substantial” tuition subsidies for families earning up to $150,000.
This would combine with Buttigieg’s proposed investment of $120 billion to the Pell Grant program, including supplemental Pell Grants for public college students.
According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Buttigieg is in third place among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has the support of 17 percent of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, behind frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders with 25 percent support and former Vice President Joe Biden with 22 percent.
The event will take place at noon Wednesday at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center.
