Over 67 organizations and programs are registered for the virtual fall 2020 People to People Career Fair, presented by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The career fair will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. It will be hosted virtually through a platform called CareerEco. It is estimated that a few hundred Iowa State students are already registered.
Lexi Elliott, career services coordinator for LAS, said despite the career fair being virtual, there will be many different kinds of organizations available to speak with.
“We’ve been looking at having a consistent amount of employers that we typically see at the career fairs,” Elliott said. “We do have a few more that are from different areas due to the fact that it is virtual and employers are able to access our fairs a little bit more readily.”
Students can register for the People to People Career Fair by going to the LAS Career Services webpage and following the CareerEco link.
It is highly encouraged that students update their resumes and portfolios before the career fair. Students can also find a list of organizations they are interested in speaking with on the Career Services website.
The LAS Career Service Center is providing students with multiple educational videos, charts and information to help them navigate the CareerEco platform, resume building, employer research and success skills. These can all be found on the Iowa State CareerEco portal once registered.
Students are encouraged to take advantage of the People to People Career Fair from the comfort and safety of their own personal spaces. For more information regarding the career fair, contact Career Services via email.
