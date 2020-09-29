On Tuesday, students of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) charged up their laptops and minds to participate in the college’s People to People Career Fair.
The career fair took place virtually from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Over 67 organizations, businesses and programs were registered to seek out students as potential team members.
The People to People Career Fair was formatted on a domain called CareerEco students accessed through their computers. Due to COVID-19 and Iowa State’s safety guidelines, the fair was unable to be held face to face like it has been in other years.
The CareerEco platform enabled students to chat with representatives, upload their resumes and customize their interests.
Hailey Dohnal, an LAS open option freshman at Iowa State, attended the career fair to gain perspective on her interests and studies.
“In deciding what I want to do, I think that finding potential internships and organizations will be something that is really beneficial to me,” Dohnal said.
Dohnal is currently undecided about her major but is interested in public relations and communications. She spoke with a few different organizations, but was drawn to internships in those respective fields.
Among the organizations and employers registered for the People to People Career Fair was George McCaffrey with the Peace Corps.
“[The Peace Corps is looking for] flexibility, sense of humor, patience, initiative, willingness to fail,” McCaffrey said.
The Peace Corps was searching for students who displayed an interest in a two-year overseas program. Students who finished the Peace Corps program would then be eligible to apply for government jobs specifically geared toward what they learned during their programs.
Racquel Gonzalez, sophomore in criminal justice and Spanish, chose not to attend the People to People Career Fair this fall.
Gonzalez attended the Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Fairs in past years but opted out after realizing her interests did not completely match with this year's registered organizations and businesses.
“The only occupations there for criminal justice were either police departments or attorney offices,” Gonzalez said. “I saw what I needed to see and I didn’t really align with it.”
