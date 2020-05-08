Courses must be selected pass/not pass between noon on May 13 and 5 p.m. May 19, Central Daylight Time.
To select pass/not pass for spring 2020 classes, log in to AccessPlus and click on the “Student” tab at the top right corner of the page. The page will automatically load with student messages on the screen; see the message labeled “P/NP Course Selection." This message will include a link to the pass/not pass course selection.
When the link is selected, the pass/not pass course selection page will appear. This will outline the guidelines for pass/not pass selections, as well as potential consequences of utilizing the option. After reviewing the information, select the red button labeled “P/NP Course Selection” at the bottom of the page.
This page will display courses, grades and pass/not pass availability for those courses. To request a grade be changed to a pass/not pass grade, select the check boxes next to the course, then click the “Change Selected” blue button at the bottom of the page.
After submitting the selections, another page will open showing the grades you earned for the courses selected to convert to pass/not pass. On the same page, advisers and/or a major professor must be selected.
If adviser(s) or a major professor is not listed in the drop-down menu, select “Other” and an additional section will appear. In this section, search adviser(s) or a major professor by their NetID or by first or last name. If multiple matches appear, a drop-down menu will appear to choose the correct individual.
Next, indicate the date communicated with adviser(s) about pass/not pass selections. Graduate students are required to communicate this with their major professor. If undergraduate students have not communicated pass/not pass selections with adviser(s), check the box indicating this choice. An option for sending a note to adviser(s) is available.
Then, indicate possible impacts of changing grades to pass/not pass have been reviewed by checking the box at the bottom of the page.
Then, the dashboard will appear and pass/not pass selections will have gone through. In the dashboard, additional graded courses may be elected to be changed to pass/not pass. Requests for pass/not pass that have already been made can also be canceled at this time.
To cancel a request, select the red button labeled “Cancel Request.” Instructions will then be provided for next steps on cancellations. Changes made can be reviewed at that time; if the changes are correct, click the red “Confirm” button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.