In Iowa, a total of 1,263,279 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A total of 249,276 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 173,438 Iowans have recovered from the virus. In Iowa, there have been a total of 3,021 deaths.
In Story County, 42,983 individuals have been tested and 7,239 tested positive. A total of 5,205 individuals in Story County have recovered and the deaths remain at 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.