According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 853 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Iowa. This brings the overall total of positive cases to 229,406.
An additional 29 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,404.
A total of 6,798 positive cases have been confirmed in Story County, an increase of 16 cases since Sunday. One additional death in Story County has been recorded, leaving the current death toll at 22.
A total of 4,277 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Story County. 132,271 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state of Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.