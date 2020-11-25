The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported back-to-back days of over 3,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
A total of 219,611 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 3,486 positive cases since Tuesday.
Tuesday also saw more than 3,000 new positive cases in the state, reporting 3,860 new cases on Tuesday, making it two straight days the state has seen an increase of over 3,000 positive cases.
The state reported 45 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,271 deaths since the pandemic began.
In Story County, a total of 6,605 people tested positive for the virus, an increase of positive cases from Tuesday. 62 percent of positive cases are from the 18-29 age group in Story County.
Story County remains at 19 deaths.
