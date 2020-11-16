According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 187,020 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 2,335 since yesterday.
In addition to this, 108,187 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa. A total of 1,991 people in Iowa have died from COVID-19 — six more deaths since Sunday.
In Story County 5,540 individuals have tested positive — 23 more since Sunday. In Story County 3,836 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths remains at 18.
There are 1,019 patients hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis, and 373 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as a secondary diagnosis. The age group that makes up the largest percent of these hospitalizations, approximately 27 percent, are those 70 to 79 years of age.
