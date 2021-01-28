The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported increasing COVID-19 data across the state as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
IDPH reported 1,272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 316,684 cases.
Story County reported 48 new positive cases of COVID-19, putting the county's total at 8,922 positive cases as of Thursday.
IDPH also reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Thursday. With the new deaths, Iowa's total COVID-19 death toll is at 4,532.
No new deaths were reported in Story County.
