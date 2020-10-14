In Iowa, 873,385 individuals have been tested for COVID-19. Of those individuals, 101,866 have received positive results, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
An additional 593 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
In Iowa, 79,064 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and the total number of deaths is up to 1,495.
In Story County, six more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. The total number of individuals who have been tested is 31,873 and 3,748 have tested positive. In the county, 3,215 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and amount of deaths remain at 17.
