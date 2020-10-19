The positive cases for COVID-19 continue to climb in Iowa as of Monday, with the state reporting over 1,000 new positive cases.
The state reported 1,454 new positive cases Monday, bringing the state's positivity rate to 9.7 percent. The total number of positive cases in Iowa has risen to 107,716.
As of Monday, the positive cases in Iowa weren't the only numbers increasing in the state. An additional eight deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the state, bringing the overall death total to 1,536.
Story County saw an increase of its own positive cases, with the county reporting 15 new positive cases. This leaves Story County with a total of 3,835 positive cases. The county saw no additional deaths, with deaths still remaining at 17.
