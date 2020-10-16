As coronavirus numbers continue to increase around the state, the Iowa Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,120 cases since yesterday morning.
Iowa's total number of cases is now 104,552. The overall positivity rate is still above 10 percent, at 11.8 percent.
In Story County, 25 more individuals have been reported as positive.
Statewide, 15 more deaths were reported, bringing the total death count to 1,521. Story County's death count remains at 17.
Hospitalizations are also still at an all time high, though with a slight decrease from yesterday.
