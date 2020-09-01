The OneApp scholarship portal is now open and available for Iowa State undergraduate students to apply for scholarships receivable in the 2021-2022 academic year.
OneApp is a web platform that holds most university scholarships. On the website, undergraduate students can fill out one application that will then direct them to a multitude of scholarships they qualify for.
According to the Office of Financial Aid website, “the Office of Student Financial Aid, academic colleges and departments, and other campus units (ex: Student Affairs Central Office, Program for Women in Science and Engineering, Student Accessibility Services, etc.) will use the information available in OneApp to select scholarship recipients.”
Deadlines for each scholarship vary, which is why the Office of Financial Aid urges students to log into their account as early as possible to ensure no scholarship application deadlines are missed.
Deadlines for each college within the university vary as well. College deadlines can be found here.
Once an application has been started, students can save their progress and log back into OneApp at a later date if necessary. They can also edit what information appears on their application up until the application submission deadline.
After 30 minutes of inactivity on the website, the student will be logged out of OneApp. OneApp does not automatically save, students must manually save their applications.
Freshmen and transfer students must have a Net-ID to start the application process.
Not all scholarships need recommendation letters, but some will require one or more.
If a student changes majors or colleges, they should log back into OneApp and complete new recommended applications.
Scholarship offers can be viewed in AccessPlus under the financial aid tab after the application deadline.
