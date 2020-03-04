Oak-Elm is officially closing for the 2020-2021 academic year due to a high number of vacancies and budget cuts.
The closure of Oak-Elm has been in discussion with the community since February. Residents have been given time to find other arrangements and make new preferences for the upcoming year.
Peter Englin, assistant vice president for Residence Halls, said the decline in fall enrollment, return rate to on-campus housing and freshmen class size has not changed in the past month.
“We have been working with the 45 women who wanted to return to the Oak-Elm community over the past several weeks,” according to the Department of Residence in a press release. “They were able to choose a back-up on-campus option and that is where they will live next year. We’ve also extended their cancellation deadline in case their plans have changed. We will also create a new all-female community in the north end of Helser Hall for next year open to any current or incoming Iowa State student.”
Englin said the current plan for Oak-Elm is to rebuild demand and re-open the building for student housing in the future.
“Ultimately, students will decide the future [of Oak-Elm] by where they choose to live,” Englin said. “Our priority is to continue to share the advantages of living on campus, higher grade point averages, increased year to year persistence to Iowa State and ultimately higher graduation rates. [...] On-campus living creates thousands of leadership opportunities [and] we know this experience is special. We hope more students take advantage of what on campus living provides so we can re-open.”
Elizabeth Hildreth, a sophomore in elementary education, said she was sad to hear the news of Oak-Elm’s official closure.
“The closure of Oak-Elm is a sad state of affairs,” Hildreth said. “My sister and I both lived here during our freshman year, so we know it very well. This dorm feels a lot more homey than the other [residence halls] and living right above [Conversations Dining] makes it so convenient. I am sad to know that no one will be living in it next year.”
Conversations Dining will remain open to students. A spring celebration will be held to honor current and past residents of the Oak-Elm community.
“We know that there is a sense of loss for all current and past Oak-Elm residents,” Englin said. "In recognition of this loss, we are partnering with ISU Dining to provide a special ‘thank you’ event in the Conversation Dining Center for current residents of Oak-Elm.”
