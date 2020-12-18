The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday. The state has not reported any COVID-19-related deaths since Dec. 13.
There were an additional 1,905 cases reported in the state.
There are 701 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus across Iowa. Of those hospitalized patients. 136 are in the ICU.
Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is reported to be 13.6 percent.
Over 140 Iowa nursing homes and long-term care facilities are still reporting outbreaks.
In Story County, there have been 7,638 individuals that tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 66 cases from Thursday.
There have been 24 deaths in Story County.
