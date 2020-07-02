An additional 676 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa by the Iowa Department of Public Health, making for a total of 29,966 positive cases.
Among those testing positive, a total of 23,757 have recovered.
No more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, keeping the Iowa death toll at 717.
In Story County, 35 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a total of 739 positive cases and a total of three deaths.
