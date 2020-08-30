Over the weekend, more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Iowa.
From Friday to Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,081 positive cases and 17 more deaths. From Saturday to Sunday, 990 new cases and 2 deaths were reported.
Iowa’s total case count sits at 64,102. 1,110 people have died due to the coronavirus.
212 individuals in Story County tested positive over the weekend. No new deaths have been reported. The death toll for Story County remains at 16.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has recently been changing the way test results are reported, causing fluctuations in numbers.
