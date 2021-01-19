The Iowa Department of Public Health updated their total number of positive COVID-19 individuals for a total of 258,148 positive cases in Iowa.
There have been a total of 4,332 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state of Iowa, an increase of 8 deaths since Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive individuals to recover is now 268,931, an increase of 49 since this morning.
The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Story County is 34.
