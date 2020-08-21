An additional 655 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 54,650.
Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing Iowa’s death toll to 1,016.
A total of 42,810 Iowans have recovered since contracting COVID-19.
In Story County, 29 more people have tested positive, bringing the county-wide total to 1,477. No new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Story County. The death toll remains at 16.
