In the last 24 hours, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 1,878 more individuals that tested positive via antigen testing.
Iowa’s total positivity rate is 10.6 percent. The total number of individuals that have tested positive is now at 72,749.
The IDPH also reported 23 more deaths, bringing Iowa’s death toll to 1,208.
Story County reported 86 more positive tests, bringing the county’s total to 3,058. No new deaths have been reported in the county. The death toll remains at 16.
