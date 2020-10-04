Another 640 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 92,603. The overall positivity rate for the state is 11.3 percent.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported five more deaths, bringing the total death count to 1,382.
Eleven more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 3,556 cases. No new deaths have been reported in Story County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.