New details about the winter session were released and the executive planning committee members were named.
Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced in September the addition of classes over the winter term made available to students.
Rob Schweers, strategic communications adviser for senior vice president and provost, wrote in his article that the registration dates for the winter session are Oct. 26 to Nov. 13. Classes are to begin Monday, Dec. 14 and end by Thursday, Jan. 21. Final exams will be Thursday, Jan. 21.
Classes will not be in session on university holidays, which occur Dec. 24 and 25, Jan. 1 and Jan. 18.
“Students may take up to four credits during the session and will be assessed the standard per-credit and state Board of Regents-approved tuition rate based on their residency status,” Schweers wrote. “No differential tuition or mandatory fees will be assessed.”
He also wrote the list of winter term classes will be available in the coming weeks. Schweers previously said the classes will most likely be general education classes so students can work towards graduation faster.
In Schweers’ article, Jonathan Wickert, senior vice president and provost, said prerequisite classes will still function as prerequisite classes, and students may take the next course in the series during spring semester.
The executive planning committee chairs for the winter term have been named: Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Ann Marie VanDerZaden, associate provost for the senior vice president and provost.
