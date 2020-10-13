The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported a total of 825 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
The total number of cases in Iowa is 100,877. The overall percentage of positive cases is 11.7 percent.
Another 14 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number up to 1,485.
In Story County, there have been a total of 3,731 deaths reported. No new deaths in Story County have been reported. The death toll remains at 17.
