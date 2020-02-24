Grant Wood Foyer was filled with students that came to listen to the readings of Kartika Budhwar for Monday Monologues.
Budhwar, an award-winning writer and graduate student in English, shared her poetry and prose about her real-life experiences in India.
Budhwar shared that she has been writing prose since she was a child.
“I’ve been trying to write my first novel since I was six,” Budhwar said. Today, Budhwar is a successful writer in poetry and prose, but her love for poetry actually began here at Iowa State.
Budhwar talked about her previous experience with writing and her growth through Iowa State’s program.
“I did not pursue any poetry until I came to Iowa State,” Budhwar said. “The creative writing program doesn’t box you into a genre — you’re encouraged to explore different genres, which was when I discovered that I really enjoyed writing poetry.”
Along with presenting her work at Monday Monologues, Budhwar said she enjoyed being at the various events within the Grant Wood Foyer.
“I love being here and listening to these,” Budhwar said. “There’s excellent work done here, and as a writer, it’s so good to put your work out there and immediately get feedback from their faces and body language and that energy. It really brings the work alive, and I think everyone should do it. It’s so much fun, and it’s such a safe, encouraging space to do it.”
Susan Gent, community engagement specialist for Parks Library and creator of Monday Monologues, said there were 63 people in attendance at the event.
Hannah Formaro, junior in criminal justice studies, shared why Monday Monologues are worth attending.
“It’s a good thing to have throughout the day as a de-stressor,” Formaro said. “It’s only 30 minutes, so it’s not too much of a time commitment.”
This was Formaro’s second time coming to a Monday Monologue. Formaro enjoys seeing other people’s creative outlets and different perspectives.
“I came to the first one originally, and I thought that was pretty interesting, and I thought it would be a good thing to break up my day,” Formaro said. “It’s nice to hear other people’s creative outlets and just get different perspectives.”
Javelis Marín Castro, junior in animal ecology, was a first-time attendee.
“I actually had to come here for my creative writing class, but I’ve always wanted to come [...], and now I want to come more often,” Marín Castro said.
The next Monday Monologues is set for March 9, featuring “Voices in Song,” a group of senior voice majors presenting highlights from their individual recitals.
