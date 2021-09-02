The Workspace in the Memorial Union will host a variety of classes and events throughout September.
The Workspace, located in the east basement of the Memorial Union, offers drop-in crafts, paint-your-own pottery and to-go art kits for all ages.
The Drop-In Craft through Sept. 14 will be a plant propagation station. The craft will cost $10 in the studio or $14 to-go. Participants will select three plant starters and paint a woodblock with glass vials to hold the plants.
The Workspace will also host Drop-In Paint Your Own Pottery with a new craft each week. Participants can paint their own ramen bowl through Saturday. Starting Tuesday, camping and glamping-themed pottery will be available. From Sept. 13 to 18, participants can paint “Under the Sea” themed plates, bowls and mugs. Pottery prices vary depending on the item selected.
Starting Sept. 9, Rod Simpson will instruct a weekly Stained Glass Class. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday for five weeks. The fee is $85 for ISU students and $95 for the public.
Mondays beginning Sept. 13, Valerie Williams will teach a Clay Tea Set Class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fee is $65 for ISU students and $75 for the public.
Greg Lamont will host an introductory Wheel Pottery Class on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 15. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekly for eight weeks. The fee is $125 for ISU students and $135 for the public.
Supplies are included in the class fee for all of the Workspace classes mentioned above.
The Workspace is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
More information about upcoming events and crafts at the Workspace can be found on the Student Engagement website.
