The Memorial Union’s Workspace is Iowa State’s destination for arts and crafts enthusiasts. The studio will host a variety of new crafts and art classes this semester ranging from paint your own pottery to unique workshops.
From Jan. 18 to Feb. 14, the Workspace will offer winter sock gnomes as a drop-in craft. The price for the craft is $13 in the studio or $15 to go. To-go kits require scissors and a hot glue gun to complete at home.
Starting Feb. 1, the drop-in craft will be handmade Valentine’s Day hearts. The price ranges from $8 to $10 in the studio or $10 to $12 to go.
Drop-in paint your own pottery will continue with a new theme each week. Through Saturday, the theme will be Zodiacs with a personalized astrological sign as the craft. “Mug week” begins Monday with over 35 pottery designs for students to decorate.
The Workspace also has a variety of art classes this semester. John Burright will teach a woodshop orientation class from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees will learn the basics of woodworking and create a tool carrier to take home. The cost is $25 for Iowa State students and $35 for the public.
Rhonda Scott will teach a marbled paper class from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The class will teach a Turkish marbling technique known as Ebru. Attendees will take home notecards, a small framed piece and extra paper to complete projects at home. The cost is $45 for Iowa State students and $55 for the public.
A free “woodland creatures” craft will be available at ISU AfterDark from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 28 at the Workspace.
The Workspace is located in the East Basement of the Memorial Union. Spring hours are Monday through Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Workspace, including a full calendar of events and class registration, visit the Student Engagement website.
