Iowa State students will have the opportunity to explore local businesses and university departments at WelcomeFest Wednesday in the Memorial Union.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
WelcomeFest hosts businesses from around Ames as well as Iowa State departments. Local businesses have the opportunity to promote their products and services, as well as offer free gifts and swag to attendees.
Kristine Heflin, associate director of the Memorial Union for Student Activities, said in an email WelcomeFest attracts thousands of students each year.
“WelcomeFest provides local businesses and Ames community organizations along with ISU departments an opportunity to engage with ISU students and showcase their services,” Heflin said.
More than 80 vendors will attend the event.
Some participating vendors include ISU Dining, Hickory Park Restaurant, Heroic Ink, Barefoot Campus Outfitter, Perfect Games and many others.
“Participating organizations will have flyers, coupons, food samples, branded gear and other giveaway items and opportunities to enter to win door prizes,” Heflin said.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, even if vaccinated, according to Heflin.
WelcomeFest is free for all Iowa State students and registration is not required to attend.
A full list of vendors can be found on the Student Activities Center website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.