The annual Poster Sale hosted by the Student Activities Center will take place at the Memorial Union through Friday, Aug. 27.
Students will have the opportunity to decorate their spaces with a variety of designs and prints.
The sale, which began Aug. 18, will take place 10a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Friday in the Campanile Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union.
Most posters range in price from $8 to $12, according to the Student Activities Center. Proceeds from the sale support art programs in the Memorial Union.
The sale features “hundreds of designs from art prints and movies, to music and pop culture,” according to the Student Activities Center.
