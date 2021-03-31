A memorial has started under the Campanile for the two Iowa State students killed in Sunday's tragic boating accident.
Yaakov Ben-David, sophomore in accounting, and Derek Nanni, freshman in chemistry, were both killed during Iowa State Crew Club's practice at Little Wall Lake on Sunday morning when their boat capsized.
One body was recovered Sunday, the other was recovered Monday morning.
Three other members of the Crew Club were on the boat as well but were rescued thanks to the help of residents that live on the lake, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons. These students' names have not been released to protect their privacy, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
The Iowa State Crew Club posted on their Instagram and Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
"We didn’t just lose 2 rowers on Sunday; we lost 2 brothers. Yaakov and Derek were family," the post read.
The club's Instagram was flooded with tributes from other collegiate and professional rowing teams, some repping red, gold and black in honor of the two boys.
The club typically practices at Lied Recreation Athletic Center and at Little Wall Lake. There has not yet been a reason given as to why the boat capsized and the accident is still under investigation, but Timmons said weather conditions at the lake Sunday were not good.
The club has also set up a fundraising page on the student organization marketplace. Donations will go directly to the club and to support the families that lost a loved one.
