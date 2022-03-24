Friends of the two students killed in last year's crew club accident have planned a memorial to honor their memories.
The memorial will be held Monday, exactly one year after Yaakov Ben-David and Derek Nanni were killed when their boat capsized while practicing with the Iowa State Crew Club at Little Wall Lake.
Ben-David was a sophomore in accounting, and Nanni was a freshman in chemistry.
The memorial gathering will begin at 8 p.m. and will take place just south of the Campanile.
All are welcome to come to honor the boys' lives.
