Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Martino Harmon’s last day at Iowa State will be June 5.
Harmon has worked at the university since 2013 when he first started serving as associate vice president for student affairs. He accepted his current role in 2016 where he has led units, offices and teams including the Dean of Students, Learning Communities and more.
“This was truly one of the hardest career decisions I have ever made,” Harmon said in a statement. “I have loved every moment of my time at Iowa State University. I am so proud of how our Student Affairs team cares for our students and enhances their Iowa State experience. I will deeply miss my team, our students and all of campus and community colleagues.”
Harmon will be going to the University of Michigan as he has accepted a new position. In the email announcing his new position, he said the move is “bittersweet” but will allow him to be closer to his family.
President Wendy Wintersteen said in the email that Harmon has excelled in his position and has built a strong team of people who care about Iowa State’s students.
“He has been a key member of my leadership team, bringing personal insight, wisdom and analytical skills to every discussion about the critical issues of the university,” Wintersteen said in a statement.
Harmon worked for colleges in Ohio and Michigan before his time at Iowa State. One of those colleges being the University of Toledo, Ohio.
Wintersteen plans to start the search for the person to take on Harmon’s position in the near future.
