A double feature, Iowa State’s Student Union Board, will host a concert headlined by Marielle Kraft and Skout.
Taking place in the usual venue at the M-Shop in the MU, the concert taking place Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. continues in SUB’s hope to bring opportunities for entertainment for students as COVID dies down.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who, like me last semester, who loves live music,” Calvin Kanz, current director of M-Shop and a junior in civil engineering, said. “I hadn’t known the campus as anything else than what I had experienced last year with COVID.”
Hoping that students come out in droves, Kanz wants students to be able to experience campus and all it has to offer in full. Knowing that a large portion of Iowa State’s students had not experienced a full Iowa State experience in their first couple years, Kanz being no exception, providing experiences to remember is on Kanz’s mind as he plans out what performers to bring to M-Shop.
The first of the two, Marielle Kraft, who is based out of Nashville, is an indie-pop and indie-folk artist with a sound similar to Shawn Mendes, Maise Peters and Taylor Swift. Self-taught starting at the age of 16 in Rhode Island, Kraft took to music and furthered herself in her music career.
As a rising star, Kraft hit a million streams across streaming platforms in her debut single from 2017, “How Far You Feel.” Since then, Kraft has released an EP and eight singles. Further gaining traction in her career, Kraft’s work has gained a solid following for her music on TikTok and has been featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Singer/Songwriter” playlists; with her newest collaborative single with Charlie Brennan “Sidelines.”
Capitalizing on her success, Kraft is currently on tour across the U.S. with Skout and has Ames being one of her final stops in the soon-to-end tour.
The second headliner, who has been touring with Marielle Kraft, Skout is a duo made up of Laura Valk and her long-time collaborator Connor Gladney. Based in both Nashville and Brooklyn, Skout bolsters an indie, pop and folk style in their music.
With seven singles and an EP under their belt, Skout melodically captures a sound expressing “messy truths and ‘what nows?’ that linger once the dust of adolescence starts to settle.”
Finding success in their music and going high places from there, Skout has been featured on Spotify’s U.S. and Canada “Viral 50” chart with their song “Just Words.” Going further, Skout has been seen performing with Adam Duritz from Counting Crows at a festival in New York in addition to touring with Eric Hutchinson in their City Winery tour.
Tickets are currently on pre-sale through SUB for $10 for students or $15 for non-students. Ticket prices will increase to $12 and $17 respectively on the day of the show.
The show will take place at M-Shop in the MU on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.