Today marks eight months since Iowa’s first COVID-19 death.
As of Tuesday, The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced a total 2,226 deaths.
A total of 216,125 Iowans have tested positive for the virus — an increase of 3,860 people. Of the people who have tested positive, 119,685 have recovered.
In Story County, a total of 6,513 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those tested positive, 4,049 recovered. Story County remains at 19 deaths.
