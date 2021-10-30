A man was killed Friday night after shots were fired at a large crowd of people outside the Elk’s Lodge in Ames.
The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 11:57 p.m. at the lodge, located at 522 Douglas Ave.
A 23-year-old male was shot and transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators believe multiple shots were fired by several groups of people who were attending a private event at the Elk’s Lodge.
Officers are processing the crime scene, and the incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
The Story County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State University Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
