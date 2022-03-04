Jacob Ludwig and Jaden Ahlrichs won the Student Government presidential election Friday evening.
Ludwig, a senior double majoring in economics and political science, remarked on the intensity of his campaign.
“[Campaigning] was definitely stressful,” said Ludwig. “Jaden and I visited over 70 student organizations, we put in over 60 hours of tabling, so we put in a lot of time and effort into the campaign.”
Ludwig said even though campaigning may have been stressful, it was rewarding. He said he plans to begin on his campaign promises the moment he is inaugurated.
“Get ready. We have a lot planned, and we’re ambitious to do it. We’re not just going to sit around, so hold us accountable,” said Ahlrichs, a junior majoring in global resource systems.
The Senate election results are as follows:
Note: Ties are to be broken by each tie's respective constituency council.
College of Agriculture and Life Science Senators-
Jennifer Holliday, a sophomore majoring in agricultural and life sciences education.
Quentin Slate, a sophomore majoring in agricultural and life sciences education.
College of Business Senators
Arianna Burkes, a sophomore majoring in management information systems.
Marlyn Topete, a junior majoring in accounting.
College of Design Senator
Emi Thornton, a senior majoring in architecture.
College of Engineering Senators
Mason “Max” Kueller, a junior majoring in software engineering.
Rachel Schnepf, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering.
Anna Hackbarth, a junior majoring in electrical engineering.
A two-way tie between: Jose Carlos Garcia, a senior majoring in computer engineering; and Preston Kohlhaas, a senior majoring in agricultural systems technology.
College of Human Sciences Senator
A six-way tie between: Madeline Becker, a sophomore majoring in economics; Lily Couchman, a junior majoring in event management; Ezra Odole, a sophomore majoring in computer science; Sydney Pakkala, a senior majoring in hospitality management; Ella Slade, a sophomore majoring in graphic design; and Lauren Snyder, a junior majoring in event management.
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators
Obi Agba, a sophomore majoring in political science.
Madeline Becker, a sophomore majoring in economics.
Meredith Mays, a junior majoring in communication studies.
College of Veterinary Medicine
Tom Nordmeyer, a first year veterinary medicine student.
Graduate Professional Student Senate Senators
Yonting Goh, a senior majoring in finance.
Edward “Eddie” Mahoney, a senior majoring in computer science.
United Residents of Off-Campus Senators
Andrew Brueck, a junior majoring in political science.
Stacia Drey, a sophomore majoring in political science.
Katherine Engelken, a senior majoring in animal ecology.
Briana Flores, a freshman majoring in pre-business.
Jacob Frencher, a sophomore majoring in computer science.
Alexandra Momaney, a freshman majoring in global resource systems.
Taylor Moore, a junior majoring in sociology.
Sundar Shivraj, a junior majoring in computer science.
Ella Slade, a sophomore majoring in graphic design.
Aeelyn Magallanes, a junior majoring in pre-architecture.
Lena Vo, a sophomore majoring in linguistics.
Inter-Residence Hall Association Senators
Kolton Eisma, a freshman majoring in agricultural business.
Ada Ellingworth, a senior majoring in meteorology.
A two-way tie between: Annie Chu, a junior in accounting; and Lal Siama, a senior majoring in electrical engineerings
Interfraternity Council Senator
Martin Hursh, a freshman majoring in economics.
Collegiate Panhellenic Council Senator
Hannah Peterson, a junior majoring in public relations.
Frederiksen Court Senator
Khushi Patel, a freshman majoring in pre-business.
Schlitter University Village
Mansi Mhaskar, a freshman in computer science.
All candidates are to be inaugurated on April 12. The location is yet to be announced.
