Love in the time of COVId-19: May Chau

Editor's note: This is part of a contributed collection of students and faculty experience with COVID-19.
The lawn and sidewalks of Central Campus are no longer filled by students. Instead, students, faculty and staff continue to work remotely from home and virtual graduation became a new reality.
Due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa State announced the extension of virtual instruction through the end of the spring semester and cancellation of the spring 2020 commencement.
May Chau, a senior in interior design and first-generation college student, was scheduled to walk for graduation this spring.
“I know that many students are upset because they worked so hard, but honestly, for me, I am supposed to be the first person in my family to walk across the stage to receive my degree,” Chau said. “I know I should be more upset about it, but I wouldn’t want my grandparents to risk their lives to watch me walk.”
When Chau first heard about COVID-19, she said she did not worry much about it since the outbreak was in China. Although, as COVID-19 began to spread across the globe, she said she felt its effects.
Chau said she understood the university decided to close because it was in the best interest of safety. However, COVID-19 has affected her mental health, routine, graduation and freedom. She said she has strict parents and is not able to choose where she wants to live right now. Chau said as a result of COVID-19, she has never felt more alone.
“I miss seeing my friends, having a reason to get up, get ready and do my makeup," Chau said. "I miss putting in my headphones and boppin’ my way to class. I miss going to the MU bookstore to buy art supplies when I’m having a bad day. After five years of being a student at Iowa State University, all of those little things never got old to me.”
As a design student, she said crafting seems to be in her genetic makeup. Chau has been knitting, painting, making bracelets and creating art to cope with social distancing.
Chau said her biggest joy in life is bringing people together to experience great times. Although, she said being quarantined with the same people in the same space every day may be very difficult.
“Don’t be selfish and just think about yourself at this time," Chau said. "Everyone is struggling in a different way. All of this shall pass; life doesn’t stop pushing."
