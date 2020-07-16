Editor's note: This is part of a contributed collection of students and faculty experience with COVID-19.
Zach Olsem is one of the few Iowa State students that has chosen to stay on campus during the pandemic. Olsem said his choice to stay on campus has been one of the best decisions he’s ever made, and the pandemic situation has only helped his mental health.
Olsem described an empty campus, nothing like it was before.
“Yeah, it’s kind of eerie, but also really nice,” he said.
Usually, the campus is filled with students walking from class to class, people walking their dogs and even the occasional skateboarder or rollerblader. Since the university closed campus, these sightings are few and far between. Even before spring semester ended, it looks as if summer has already started on campus.
Olsem wakes up around 8 a.m. to eat breakfast and do homework. Afterward, he goes for a run around campus. On these runs, Olsem rarely sees others.
“I haven’t been running in years [...] It is really cool that I can start doing that again," Olsem said. “The campus almost looks like a ghost town."
Olsem said he has been the most productive he has been in his life.
“I just have a lot more time to myself,” he said.
Olsem said being on campus is giving him time to take care of himself and foster a better mental health.
“I’m actually doing really well,” Olsem said. “I was worried about the social aspect before, but I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time.”
Olsem said he has concern over the sick and dying, but also felt the pandemic has allowed him a much-needed break. With ample time on his hands, Olsem has been practicing self-care in these past months.
“I didn’t really have time for it before,” he said. “In a weird way, I needed this.”
