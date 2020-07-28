Although some classes have been transitioning its coursework online, students have said their internships have been placed on hold.
Jessie Miller is a senior majoring in psychology with a minor in criminal justice at Iowa State.
Miller said she had planned to go to the University of Minnesota in Duluth for graduate school in counseling psychology with the goal to become a sex therapist.
“This semester I obtained a very good internship at Youth Shelter Services (YSS),” Miller said. “I absolutely loved being at this internship and enjoyed my work. Since the COVID-19 hit, I have not been able to return to my position at YSS.”
YSS is a nonprofit mental health organization and Miller said her internship is focused on how the program works.
YSS has a mission to create hope and opportunity by putting kids first, according to its website.
Miller said she helps with extra tasks around the office while traveling with her boss to the other locations to learn more about the working of the company and their mission.
“While I understand why, I feel that I have lost some opportunity to gain more knowledge in an area that I am very interested in,” Miller said. “While it is important for all of us to stay home and stay healthy, a lot of students, like myself, have been greatly impacted by this event.”
Miller was set to graduate in May.
“COVID-19 has altered a lot of my life recently,” Miller said. “Not only have all of my classes been moved to online means, but I also will also no longer be able to walk across the stage to get my degree. My degree will now be mailed to me.”
Spring commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduate students and veterinary medicine students were canceled.
Campus leaders created a virtual livestream for graduating students in May.
