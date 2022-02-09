A 69-year-old man was arrested after an attempted murder over a family dispute on 624 Duff Ave in Ames. No one was injured after three bullets were fired.
Police were notified of the shooting at 8:06 a.m. Major Robinson was charged with attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The Ames Police Department will continue to investigate the incident. Shortly after, officers determined there was no threat to the public.
In a search warrant at the scene, police discovered a firearm, bullets and bullet fragments from Robinson's home. Officers interviewed the victim, who is Robinson's son. He said three bullets were shot at him after they argued about loud music.
More information regarding this incident can be forwarded to the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5533 or the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.
