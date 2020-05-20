The reconstruction and redesign of Welch Avenue from Lincoln Way to Chamberlain Street will begin Thursday, shifting the eastbound traffic.
The construction is anticipated to take two to three weeks and will include replacing the original infrastructure while reconstructing the pavement and improving the water quality on Welch Avenue.
The construction will continue at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Welch Avenue.
After the improvements on Lincoln Way and Welch Avenue are complete, the construction will shift south on Welch Avenue and Chamberlain Street — causing sections of the road to be closed. The sidewalks and access to the CVS and Kingland buildings will still be open.
Eastbound traffic will be shifted to head-to-head traffic on the westbound lanes from Stanton to Hayward avenues for approximately two to three weeks.
Throughout the construction, access will be maintained to businesses along Lincoln Way and Welch Avenue. Parking will be available along Chamberlain Street and at the Ames Intermodal Facility, 129 Hayward Ave.
After the construction on Welch Avenue, there will be bike lanes on both sides, permeable pavers and tree trenches to improve stormwater management and extended sidewalks. This project is estimated to be completed by the end of November.
Because of COVID-19, inspectors and contractors are instructed to maintain six feet apart from one another, use gloves and stay home when they are sick.
There will be some noise disruption due to saw cutting of joints, which is critical for the process, according to the press release. It will begin early in the morning before business opening hours.
Some parking areas along Lincoln Way to Welch Avenue will be closed. According to the press release, community members are encouraged to exercise caution while traveling through the construction area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.