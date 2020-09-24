The League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County had a virtual candidate forum for District 24 candidates, Republican Jesse Green and Democrat Cynthia Paschen. Topics covered during the Q&A were the cost of education, criminal justice, how the candidates would interact with others of the opposite party and what skills they would bring to the job.
After short opening statements from each of the candidates, questions from the residents began. One of the questions asked was what are some of the biggest issues in Iowa right now.
“The tax code, I believe that Iowa is the second highest in regards to the amount of tax credits that we use and I think this a reflection of our tax code. We need to simplify that,” Green said. “Also I think mental health is an issue we need to address and I think that Reynolds has some good solutions to that."
Paschen, a longtime hospice volunteer, made several points about health care.
”First of all addressing the pandemic. Making sure that we are testing Iowans for COVID, that we’re providing our critical access workers with PPE and getting on top of this,” Paschen said. “We need more access to health care — especially in rural Iowa. Women in Marshalltown need to go out of town to have a baby now — there is no labor and delivery services in the Marshalltown Hospital. So that’s a problem, babies don’t always come when they’re supposed to.”
While sharing about their skills and qualities, both used their prior experiences as to why they are ready for the Senate.
”I’m a hospice volunteer, and hospice volunteer work has taught me a great deal about listening, about telling other people stories,” Paschen said. “Something that I have witnessed in the Rotunda with a legislator or a constituent, it’s storytelling that will win someone over.”
Green talked about lessons he gained from working on the farm.
“Being on the farm, there is always a job that you don’t want to do but you have to do it. For example, baling hay.” Green said. “If you have a 1,000 bales of hay you have to get through, you just have to dig deep and bear the heat and get the job done. A lot of people have said that when they work with me, I have a lot of grit, have a good work ethic. I know I’ll be able to bring this to the Senate.”
The candidates also touched on the price of education, a topic that impacts students. Paschen and Green took different sides on this topic.
Paschen took the side of attempting to lower tuition and expanding community college.
“I am really interested in the idea of promoting and funding our community colleges. I think that is the best way for rural Iowans to access college,” Paschen said. “We can do more to fund our community colleges, to lower tuition costs, and I think certain Iowans, tuition for community college should be free.”
Green saw it differently as he saw an education system with sufficient funding.
“When it comes to college education and education in general, when you add up the dollars that Iowa gives to K-12, and also to students that go to the Regents schools, it all adds to almost a quarter of a million dollars what we supplement per student,” Green said. “So when it comes to the cost of education, I think the answer is not more government help for those schools. A quarter of a million dollars, we should be able to educate a child and make them functional in society.”
Green also presented the alternative options to a cheaper education.
“If you want free college, you can go to the military," Green said. "There are so many options in education and college that we just need to motivate our students and better prepare them in K-12 for college.”
As the night ended, the candidates were asked how they would react with their political counterparts.
“I talk to everybody. I don’t care what party you are. I don’t care who you voted for in the last presidential election. I want to talk to you and I want to hear your ideas,” Paschen said.
While there were a few topics Green wouldn’t agree on, he largely expressed the same message as Paschen on wanting to get things done.
“I want to focus on two things and that is attitude and communication. There has been a breakdown in communication and poor attitudes between the two parties,” Green said. “I look forward to the challenge down at the city Capitol. I’m not going to agree on abortion, I’m not going to agree on guns, but when it comes to rural economic development and ag, I think there is a lot of things we can work together on and get done.”
This was just the first of three candidate forums the League of Women are hosting this election season. Wednesday will have Districts 45, 46 and 49 candidates talking. The last one will be on Oct. 1 where many county nominees will speak.
