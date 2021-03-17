Nicholas Tansey is a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences senator candidate for Student Government. Tansey is a sophomore in political science.
Why do you feel qualified to run for Student Government?
Being a sophomore, I have a lot of campus experiences and experiences with students on campus and with clubs and organizations on campus. I feel that that knowledge can benefit Student Government.
How do you plan to represent all of your constituents?
As a senator, I would want to organize more Student Government events. That way, we can get more participation in Student Government. That would be the best way we can represent students.
What are some of the biggest issues that need to be addressed this next year?
Participation in Student Government is a big one; just getting people to be passionate about Student Government. Maintaining COVID-19 regulations as well, as long as it’s still a problem on campus. We also need to focus on diversity and inclusion on campus, especially in Student Government, per the recent events that have taken place. I also want to promote mental health; I think that’s a serious issue. I want to support a lot of green initiatives, one of those being the recycle compactors on campus. I want to see that program expanded.
What are some of your personal goals within Student Government?
Student Government would be a great leadership experience for me.
What do you think representatives from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences bring to the table for Student Government?
I think it’s important that we have a diverse Senate, and LAS is just another part of that diversity. With that diversity, you have different opinions and different ideas, and I think that’s really important to bring to Student Government. LAS is just another part of that diversity.
