KCCI will host a virtual forum with the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate.
The forum will air 7 p.m. Tuesday, where candidates Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro will participate. Each candidate will join through Zoom and respond to questions from moderators in different parts of the state.
“KCCI has a history of leading with ‘firsts’ for central Iowa,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather in the press release. “This election in November will have an enormous impact on our country. Just as democracy continues to press forward, our ability to give viewers critical information continues to evolve.”
There will be an opening and closing statement from the candidates and they will be given one minute to answer questions and the opportunity to respond when mentioned by another candidate.
“This forum will be critical to informing central Iowa voters ahead of the primary,” said KCCI News Director Allison Smith in the press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has limited how candidates can connect with voters. The pandemic has also changed the way we gather and present news. We plan to leverage video conferencing technology for this event while maintaining the journalistic standards that viewers expect from Iowa’s News Leader.”
The primary is scheduled to take place on June 2 through absentee voting by mail and this will determine which of the four Democratic candidates will run against incumbent Joni Ernst in November.
