KCCI will host a town hall with Des Moines medical experts to provide guidance to central Iowa parents and answer questions about COVID-19.
The experts will come from Broadlawns Medical Center, MercyOne Des Moines, Primary Health Care, The Iowa Clinic and UnityPoint Health.
"KCCI Reopening Schools: Protecting Your Family" will begin 6:30 p.m. Monday and KCCI Anchor/Reporter Alyx Sacks will moderate the town hall.
COVID-19 experts Dr. Nicole Gilg and Dr. Rossanna Rosa, pediatricians Dr. Jason Kessler and Dr. Daniel Pelzer, and child and adolescent psychiatrists Dr. Leenu Mishra and Dr. Joyce Vista-Wayne will join in on the town hall.
“We want to offer ideas and solutions at this time when families face difficult decisions about balancing their childrens’ education, health and well-being,” said KCCI News Director Allison Smith in the news release. “This town hall will give all of us a better understanding of how to decide what’s best for our families.”
Topics will include the latest information and guidance on the coronavirus outbreak in central Iowa. The panel will also discuss the educational options for students. Viewers can submit questions on KCCI’s Facebook page, @KCCCI8, using the hashtag #KCCIreopeningschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.