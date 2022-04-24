The Iowa State Stormettes Dance Line will perform at this week’s Monday Monologues event.
“Monday Monologues showcases music, theatre, dance, poetry, etc, so this group is an exciting addition to the spring lineup,” said Susan Gent, the community engagement specialist who organizes the Monday Monologues events.
According to the members of the team via email, the Stormettes Dance Line is a student organization at Iowa State comprised of students with varying levels of dance abilities. The group aims to promote team endurance and body positivity through different styles of dance. These styles include majorette, hip hop, heels and others.
The team also discussed the role body positivity plays in their organization.
"Any student at Iowa State is welcome to join regardless of their dance experience or their pre-conceived notion of what a majorette looks like," members of the team wrote to the Daily in an email response. "We hope to encourage folks through these different dance styles to be comfortable in their skin and show off that confidence when performing."
Gent said that anyone who stops to watch the Stormettes’ performance is in for a treat. She spoke about a recent Stormettes performance she watched.
“Recently the Stormettes shared their dance style at the Ames Public Library and it was vibrant, sparkly and really fun,” Gent said. “Anyone who stops by on Monday will be entertained.”
The team said audience members will see a display of a piece of historically Black college and university culture and the history of a team that is seeking to bring a part of that culture to Iowa State.
The Stormettes’ performance will take place at 12:15 p.m. Monday on the front steps of Parks Library. The event is free and open to anyone who wishes to watch.
More information can be found here.
