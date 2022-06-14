The Ames branch of the NCAAP will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration with the help of many community organizations and businesses Saturday.
On June 19, 1856, Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and publicly read the Emancipation Proclamation, marking the final Confederate state in which the proclamation was announced and enforced. Today, the U.S. celebrates and recognizes this event as a national holiday, much like the Ames community.
Starting at 3 p.m. at Bandshell Park in Ames, this summer celebration of African-American culture will kick off with a brief introduction and presentation by the former president of the Ames branch of the NAACP, Edna Clinton, and her husband, Wayne Clinton.
Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment, buy from various vendors, compete in a Double Dutch competition, bounce around in Bounce Houses and play 9-square in the air, Spades, Biz Wiz, Jumbo Jenga and hula hoop to their heart's content.
In addition to the games, families will also be able to make arts and crafts, line dance from 6-8 p.m. and stay to watch a superhero movie that will be shown at 8 p.m.
All food for the event will be graciously provided by Hy-Vee.
This event is free for all to attend and celebrate the oldest national commemoration of ending slavery in the U.S.
In case of inclement weather, the celebration will move to Harvest Vineyard church, 320 S. 17th St.
For more information before the event, follow @AmesIowaBranchoftheNAACP on Facebook or @amesiowanaacp on Instagram.
