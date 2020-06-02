Incumbents Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell and Rep. Ross Wilburn won Iowa House District 45 and District 46 primaries.
The two ran unopposed and will be on the ballot in November to represent Ames in the State Legislature.
Wessel-Kroeschell won the primary for House District 45 with 99.84 percent of the vote, according to Iowa Secretary of State polls results. She will be running to serve her 8th term in November.
“It’s always an honor to be elected, in this case the nomination candidate for the fall election, and I am honored for that," Wessel-Kroeschell said.
Wilburn won the House District 46 primary with 99.61 percent of votes according to the Iowa Secretary of State poll results.
Wilburn won his seat in a special election on Aug. 6, 2019. Previously, Lisa Heddens won the general election in 2018 but resigned her seat on June 17, 2019, to take up a vacancy on the Story County Board of Supervisors.
“I'm honored to be the Democratic nominee and in a position to represent the people of Ames again,” Wilburn said.
Candidates plan on continuing to campaign and reaching out to the community for votes in the fall for reelection.
“My plan is to keep everyone safe, I most always door knock but I won’t do that unless it is deemed a safe activity,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “I will be active in any community capacity that I can and will be working on getting reelected."
Wilburn said he plans on attending various community group forums, virtual house parties and other ways to reach voters in the community while still physically distancing and being safe.
The Iowa Legislature will resume its session Wednesday after being adjourned in March due to COVID-19.
“My focus right now is working on issues that are important to Iowans and keeping people safe and healthy and working to get our economy back on track,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.
Wessel-Kroeschell said she hopes the Legislature will do something to end racism in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I think it is very important to do everything we can to end racism,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “I am hoping the Legislature does something to end racism and they will have my support.”
Wilburn joined residents of Ames and participated in a protest for justice for George Floyd outside of Ames City Hall on Tuesday.
“It was a great opportunity for the community to be heard,” Wilburn said about the protest. “The very diverse group of community and university participants, law enforcement, activist groups and faith community members came to kneel in solidarity for the call for justice for George Floyd, recognize each other's efforts at improving Ames community and police relationships, as well as recognition that more work needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.