There have been an additional 389 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Iowa, making for a total of 42,016 positive cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has not reported any new deaths in the past 24 hours, keeping the statewide death toll at 826.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 29,605 Iowans have recovered.
In Story County, nine more people have tested positive, bringing the county's case total to 1,038.
Story County's death toll remains at 11.
