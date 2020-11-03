Moments before midnight on election night, Biden appeared across multiple news outlets to attest to his confidence in the 2020 election.
Biden began by saying, “We feel good about where we are.”
In Wilmington, Delaware, Biden appeared with his wife, Jill Biden, to reassure democrats across America.
“We’re going to have to be very patient until the hard work of counting every vote is finished," Biden said.
Biden said while we may have to wait until Wednesday to see results, his campaign has already won Minnesota and is optimistic to win Georgia, which was not expected.
Biden thanked the poll workers, volunteers and democratic voters.
“Look […] it’s not my pleasure," Biden said. "It’s Donald Trump’s pleasure to announce this winner.”
Biden reminded his voters to keep faith, and assured them the democrats will win this election.
